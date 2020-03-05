Katy Perry’s pregnancy announcement just taught us a valuable lesson

Katy Perry has officially confirmed that she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom – and she did it via her new song, Never Worn White.

Wearing a full-length white gown in the song’s official music video, Perry sings: “You asked the question, I said, ‘Yes.’ But I’m scared ‘cause I’ve never worn white.”

Perry promises to give her “blood, sweat and tears” to reach her and Bloom’s destiny, and says she sees the pair of them “in 60 years with a full family tree”. And then, as the video fades to a close, fans are given a sideways shot of Perry in a sheer dress cradling her pregnancy bump.

Watch the video for Katy Perry’s Never Worn White below: