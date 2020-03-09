Katy Perry shares home truth about her relationship with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been dubbed #goals by many, but the couple – who have been together since 2016 – have always made a point of being honest about their relationship and the struggle that comes with maintaining it, especially in the public eye.

So we weren’t all that surprised when, shortly after announcing that she and Bloom are expecting a baby (via her music video Never Worn White), Perry decided to share some home truths about her and Bloom’s romance. Namely, that it’s not perfect, and that’s more than OK.