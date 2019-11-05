Our culture tells us that youth and beauty are mutually exclusive, and any sign of age on a woman is… well, is unacceptable, in some way. Think about it: there really aren’t any grey-haired women under the age of 50 in the public eye – so where are the women who are genetically wired to go grey early? I know they must be out there, but I imagine that they, like myself (confession time: I got my first grey hair at 17), feel that they have to dye their hair because… well, because that’s what women do.

And that much is made plain by the images that Hollywood repeatedly shoves down our throats: in 2015, a US study analysed the age difference between on-screen couples in films from the past 30 years, and found that some leading men are up to 15 years older than their female love interests or co-stars.

As I’ve pointed out before, the most depressing part of this statistic is that so little has changed in three decades. In the film Alexander, we saw Angelina Jolie play Colin Farrell’s mother, despite the fact she’s only one year older than him. Winona Ryder played a mother to Zachary Quinto, an actor just under six years her junior, in Star Trek. In Riding In Cars With Boys, Adam Garcia played Drew Barrymore’s on-screen son – even though he’s actually two years older than her. Sally Field played Tom Hanks’ love interest in Punchline and just six years later, was his “mom” in Forrest Gump.

The list goes on, and on, and on. Forever and ever. And the same is true of the small screen, too. In fact, research compiled from figures taken from the main UK broadcasters found that just 18% of presenters over 50 are women (look at this damning list of news anchors who were replaced by younger women, if you don’t believe us).

As The Guardian explains: “BBC television and radio, Sky, ITN and Channel 5 combined have just 26 women over 50 working as regular on-air presenters out of a total of 481 presenters. Overall, women over 50 make up just 5% of on-screen presenters of all ages and both sexes and 7% of the workforce, both on and off screen.”