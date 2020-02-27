Keir Starmer would like you to spend a day with him.

“I think seeing what an MP really spends their time doing, and how they act with friends and family, would be fantastic,” says the Brexit secretary and MP for Holborn and St Pancras. “It would be good for me, too!”

At home, you might catch Starmer reading (he’s just finished A Good Enough Mother by Bev Thomas), or watching a film with his family: he particularly enjoys Paddington 2, because “it’s an injustice when Paddington is locked up, which really gets me going”.

It might seem surprising to hear Starmer giving such a strong opinion on a children’s film, given reports that he “lashed out” when asked about the most exciting thing he’s done. But Starmer had a point in his measured response: that MPs should be judged on their opinions and ideas on substantial matters, and not what they say in response to more light-hearted questions about hobbies or, say, how they eat a bacon sandwich.