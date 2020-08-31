Normally, awards ceremony opening speeches are littered with risqué quips or elaborate dance routines. But in a year in which social justice has become a rallying call for thousands worldwide, MTV VMA host Keke Palmer brought a more profound note to proceedings.

The presenter of last night’s semi-virtual MTV VMA ceremony – the first of its kind since coronavirus swept across the States – used her welcoming speech to deliver a powerful message in unity with Black Lives Matter and an end to systemic racism.