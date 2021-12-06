Kelly Clarkson just nailed the reality of being heartbroken during the festive season

The Voice coach went on to explain that Parton’s hit song is “about getting through a tough holiday,” adding, “I absolutely love that song and it allowed me to write this.”

Clarkson also performed Christmas Isn’t Cancelled, a breakup track she released earlier in September.

“I was honestly a little nervous about sharing this one because it’s not your typical Christmas single,” she explained.

“But it was the first song that I wrote for this album and I wrote it because a lot of things were taken from us over the last couple of years – people, relationships, jobs, etc. There were so many things taken.

“But instead of looking at everything that’s gone wrong, we should be looking at all the things that have gone right. And that’s what my therapist tells me anyway so that’s who I’m singing to! But no matter what people try to take from you, nobody can cancel Christmas, y’all.”