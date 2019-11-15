Kelly Clarkson’s kids are aged five and three, which means they’re in peak superhero phase.

Their favourite? Aquaman, the jovial, fish-loving saviour of the world (and its oceans) as portrayed onscreen in the DC Universe by Jason Momoa. “Usually my son, he sits on my bed and goes ‘I’m Aquaman!’” Clarkson said, imitating her three-year-old Remy’s Aquaman play-acting.

The Clarkson brood are such big Aquaman fans that when Momoa recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show the singer brought them out to ask their hero some hard-hitting questions.