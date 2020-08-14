Kelly Clarkson shuts down troll who accused her of putting career above marriage

It should go without saying (but here I am, saying it anyway) that a couple can call time on their relationship at any point, and for any number of reasons. For all those lucky enough not to have been through a breakup of their own, please remember that it’s hardly ever a decision that is made lightly, and we shouldn’t inflict our own narrative on the situation.

Clarkson and Blackstock, and only Clarkson and Blackstock, know what really happened between them. As such, we should assume that both have decided that they will be happier apart in the long run. What we shouldn’t do, what we should never do, is look for a way to blame Clarkson’s career for the situation.

Why? Well, not only does it feed into an outdated and toxic narrative around women in the workplace, but it also suggests that a woman’s place is in the home as a helpmeet to her husband. That her career should come second to that, always. And that the success of a marriage is based upon her hard work and sacrifice alone.

It’s 2020. Aren’t we better than this already?