Kelly Clarkson has a powerful self-love mantra for anyone who has been body-shamed
- Hannah-Rose Yee
The singer came to the defence of a television host who was criticised because of her weight with the most empowering message.
Ever been criticised because of the way you look, and in particular your body shape? Kelly Clarkson has been there.
The singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has been the victim of many a body-shaming troll, particularly on social media, which is where the body-shaming trolls like to dwell. Once, when an online commenter called her “fat”, Clarkson hit back with the response: “and still fucking awesome”.
Now, the singer has come to the defence of a fellow television personality Valerie Bertinelli when she was branded “so chubby” by an Instagram troll. “Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more,” Bertinelli wrote on Twitter in response to the body-shaming comment. “Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day.”
Clarkson was having none of that. The singer shared Bertinelli’s post, adding a self-love mantra of her own.
“True power is recognising the projection of others’ negativity and punching it square in the face with all the positive, remarkable, intelligent, beautiful light that seeps from your pores,” Clarkson wrote. “Pity people that speak ill of others because while some of us are dancing, the others are too afraid.”
It was a powerful message from Clarkson, one that almost begs to be printed out on cardboard and stuck to bathroom and wardrobe mirrors around the world.
And it’s not the first time Clarkson has spoken out against body-shaming and highlighted its dangerously insidious nature. In a 2019 interview, the singer stressed that when someone criticises Clarkson, the damage is really done to her fans.
“When it comes to body shaming, I mean, it’s the worst feeling in the world for people to come up at meet-and-greets and say, ‘Oh my God, wait, if they think that you’re huge than what do they think of me? Because I’m bigger than you,’” she said. “That’s the part that breaks my heart. Because it’s like… screw ’em! Who cares what they think? Are you happy with you? That is the point.”
She continued: “I’m not perfect. I’m far from perfect. I’ve never been and I’m OK with that. I’m very confident and comfortable in my skin because these were my cards and I’m very blessed.”
