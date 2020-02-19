Kelly Clarkson has a powerful self-love mantra for anyone who has been body-shamed

Ever been criticised because of the way you look, and in particular your body shape? Kelly Clarkson has been there.

The singer and host of The Kelly Clarkson Show has been the victim of many a body-shaming troll, particularly on social media, which is where the body-shaming trolls like to dwell. Once, when an online commenter called her “fat”, Clarkson hit back with the response: “and still fucking awesome”.

Now, the singer has come to the defence of a fellow television personality Valerie Bertinelli when she was branded “so chubby” by an Instagram troll. “Wow. Someone is always there to remind me to tidy up my negative thoughts some more,” Bertinelli wrote on Twitter in response to the body-shaming comment. “Thank you for reminding me I’m so much more than my body. Have a blessed day.”