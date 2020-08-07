Kelly Rowland just shared her opinion on cancel culture
- Hollie Richardson
Kelly Rowland has shared an important reminder about kindness when talking about ‘cancel culture’.
The phenomenon of ‘cancelling someone’ has become a big discussion point in recent years.
Cancel culture is based on the idea that, in this digital world, the internet can withdraw support for public figures or brands that have said or done something offensive.
Take the recent example of #JodieComerIsOverParty, a viral hashtag created after the news that Killing Eve actor Jodie Comer is dating a Donald Trump supporter.
On the one hand, this kind of behaviour has been instrumental in making progress with movements like #MeToo. But others – including Jameela Jamil – argue that cancelling an individual forever means they cannot learn and change. Then there are many who say no one can ever be truly cancelled anyway.
It’s a complicated but fascinating discussion, and singer Kelly Rowland has just put forward her opinion.
The Destiny’s Child singer has called for people to “lead with love and kindness” and to “not judge others” in this “cancel culture we live in”.
She shared a note on her Instagram page on Thursday 6 August, writing: “In this cancel culture we live in, I’m so grateful god never cancelled me. and I’m sure he could’ve many-a-times!”
She continued: “Let us always try to remember not to judge others.
“We honestly don’t have the space nor authority to. Let us remember to lead with love and kindness, the world has enough negativity for you to put more in it. #stoptryintobegod.”
It’s unclear if Rowland’s words are a direct response to something specific, or to the general increase in cancel culture discussions.
What we do know is that she hits the nail on the head about being kind online.
Images: Getty