In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram on 13 July, Hosseini said he had “never been prouder” of his 21-year-old daughter Haris after she came out.

“Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender,” he wrote alongside a black and white picture of his daughter.

“I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking – emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically – but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”

Acknowledging the challenges Haris has overcome in living her authentic truth, Hosseini praised his daughter’s strength and bravery.

“As a father, I have never been prouder of her,” he continued. “I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self.