The Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini just shared a truly beautiful tribute to his transgender daughter
The bestselling author of The Kite Runner Khaled Hosseini has shared a beautiful tribute to his transgender daughter, and the internet is completely beside itself.
Khaled Hosseini is a name known the world over on account of his New York Times bestselling books The Kite Runner, And The Mountains Echoed and A Thousand Splendid Suns.
This week, the acclaimed Afghan-American novelist and humanitarian is once again making headlines with his words – but this time around, they aren’t a work of fiction, but a real life tribute to his transgender daughter.
In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram on 13 July, Hosseini said he had “never been prouder” of his 21-year-old daughter Haris after she came out.
“Yesterday, my twenty-one year old daughter Haris came out to the world as transgender,” he wrote alongside a black and white picture of his daughter.
“I have known about Haris’ journey since last year and I’ve watched her navigate some very trying personal times. Transitioning is such a complicated undertaking – emotionally, physically, socially, psychologically – but Haris has met each challenge with grace, patience, and wisdom.”
Acknowledging the challenges Haris has overcome in living her authentic truth, Hosseini praised his daughter’s strength and bravery.
“As a father, I have never been prouder of her,” he continued. “I am delighted to now have not one but two beautiful daughters. Most of all, I am inspired by Haris’ fearlessness, her courage to share with the world her true self.
“She has taught me and our family so much about bravery, about truth. About what it means to live authentically. I know this process was painful for her, fraught with grief and anxiety. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to daily. But she is strong and undaunted.”
Hosseini added that his family will always have his daughter’s back.
“I love my daughter. I will be by her side every step of the way, as will our family. We stand behind her. It’s a privilege to watch her enter the world as the beautiful, wise, and brilliant woman that she is. May God bless her.”
Hosseini’s post prompted an outpouring of praise from fans on social media who applauded the novelist’s display of pride and unconditional love.
“Love your books, they are so full of love, now I know is the reflection of your beautiful soul,” wrote one fan. “Hope everyone in the world reads your words and hopefully this are the words every person hears in their family in a similar situation.”
“How lucky Haris is to have such a wonderful, understanding and supportive father like you,” wrote another, while a third added: “As much as I love your books, THIS is the most beautiful thing you’ve written”.
Hosseini, whose books have been published in more than 70 countries and sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, has changed people’s hearts and minds with his words. There’s no doubt that with this beautiful message, he’ll continue to do the same.
Images: Getty; Instagram