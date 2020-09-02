Updated 2 September 2020: Gina Miller is calling for fundraising platforms to face tighter regulation after a “Kill Gina Miller” crowdfunder was left live on GoFundMe for five months last year.

The page, which sought £10,000 to hire a hitman to kill the campaigner and activist, was only removed after it was reported to the police in October. But despite the fact that the page remained unnoticed for so long, GoFundMe have not faced any kind of penalty for the incident.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Miller said she felt “chills down my spine” when she first saw the page. In a statement, she added: “The fact that GoFundMe allowed this page to be set up and remain active and accept donations for such a long time should concern us all.”