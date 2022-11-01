Heartstopper star Kit Connor has spoken out after being “forced” to come out as bisexual after pressure from fans of the Netflix show.

The 18-year-old actor stars as gay schoolboy Nick Nelson in the popular coming-of-age-drama based on the bestselling graphic novels by Alice Oseman, but had been accused of “queerbaiting” – a term generally used when creators hint at same-sex romance or other LGBTQ+ representation but then back away from actually depicting it.

Connor had been on the receiving end of harassment from fans after they began to speculate about his connection with his A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco, who is also openly queer.