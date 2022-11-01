Heartstopper’s Kit Connor was “forced” to come out as bisexual after pressure from fans of the show
Some viewers of the Netflix show had accused Connor of “queerbaiting” – including playing an LGBTQ+ lead without publicising his own sexuality.
Heartstopper star Kit Connor has spoken out after being “forced” to come out as bisexual after pressure from fans of the Netflix show.
The 18-year-old actor stars as gay schoolboy Nick Nelson in the popular coming-of-age-drama based on the bestselling graphic novels by Alice Oseman, but had been accused of “queerbaiting” – a term generally used when creators hint at same-sex romance or other LGBTQ+ representation but then back away from actually depicting it.
Connor had been on the receiving end of harassment from fans after they began to speculate about his connection with his A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow co-star Maia Reficco, who is also openly queer.
“back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye,” he wrote on Twitter.
Back in May he tweeted: “Apparently some people on here know my sexuality better than I do,” before quitting the app on 12 September.
Taking away the agency of an LGBTQ+ individual to define and share their own sexuality isn’t just unethical, it can be potentially harmful. Actor Rebel Wilson recently spoke out about the “trauma” of being forced to come out by an Australian newspaper, saying: “I just thought it was kind of grubby behaviour.
“Basically, with the situation where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal.”
Connor’s co-stars and fans quickly shared messages of support.
“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed as F**K. Kit you are amazing,” commented author Oseman.
His co-star Sebastian Croft, who plays Ben Hope, also wrote: “Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you my friend.”
“Coming out should be empowering, but instead, unfounded queer-baiting accusations have forced Kit Connor to come out as bi to everyone before he was ready,” wrote journalist David Opie.
“This is so messed up. I hope he’s OK and I hope the people who harassed him feel bad and actually learn something from this.”
Images: Netflix