Kristen Bell is here to reassure you that she and Dax Shepard still fight. A lot

Now, The Good Place actor has revealed she and Shepard fight just like every other couple. “Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship,” Bell said during an interview on Life Is Short With Justin Long. “So if we were going to talk about it, let’s make sure we show the good, the bad and the ugly and how we handle it.”

Bell continued, “Let’s not make it saccharin, and we really try hard to not make it saccharin, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes.”

In particular, Bell recalled a rip-roaring argument she and Shepard had recently. “We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming,” she said. “It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed to help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say I need your help with this. For those of you listening, I’m telling you this from my perspective. He’s not here, he can’t defend himself.”