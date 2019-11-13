Kristen Bell singing 17 Disney songs in 5 minutes is the purest entertainment
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Kristen Bell’s live performance with Jimmy Fallon is a must-see for Frozen fans…
During these dark times of Brexit, Trump and the cold mornings of winter, we’re in need of some pure entertainment that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Even if it’s just for a moment or two.
Cue: Kristen Bell.
Frozen fans have to wait another week for the highly-anticipated sequel to hit cinemas – unless you’re in the US, where it is released this Friday (15 November). But Bell has shared something to keep us all going in the meantime.
The actor, who voices Anna in the films, performed a live medley of Disney songs with TV host Jimmy Fallon. Together, they covered 17 songs in under five minutes, including a new track from Frozen 2.
Yes, it’s as purely entertaining as it sounds, and a must-listen for any Disney fan out there (we see you).
The songs featured are: When You Wish Upon a Star, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Heigh Ho, Bear Necessities, Under the Sea, A Part of Your World, Whole New World, Beauty and The Beast, Circle of Life, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Colours of the Wind, Do You Want to Build a Snowman, You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Remember Me, How Far I’ll Go, Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2), Let It Go.
Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon perform History of Disney Songs
Unsurprisingly, the internet is very much here for the video clip that Bell shared on her social media.
The nostalgic performance came on the same day that Bell’s new reality TV series premiered on Disney+. Encore sees Bell visiting adults who go back to high school to recreate a performance they originally performed during their childhood.
“We have casts who are millennials, and we have casts that are baby boomers and haven’t seen each other in 45 years,” explains Bell. “We take former high school musical casts, and we reunite them to put on their show in six days. It’s funny. It’s got a lot of tender moments, because you’re able to reintroduce yourself to someone you already know, having shed the labels of high school.”
It’s been a particularly big year for Bell, as she also recently announced that she will be returning to her original voice-over role in the Gossip Girl reboot.
Speaking to Variety about being asked to take part in the new series, Bell explained: “They just said, ‘We’ve got really good news. It’s looking like we’re going to do another version of Gossip Girl and we would for you to return. I was thrilled because it was a very easy job for me. I got to come in and play around.”
She then recalled how she first got the role, saying: “I called Dawn Ostroff, who was running the studio at the time, and I said, ‘So, I’m outta work and you have a VO on this teenager show.’ I said, ‘Can I just do it?’”
She added: “I just wanted to be the cattiest version of myself and they never gave me a note. They were just like, ‘Make it really catty — go!’ It’s so much fun to watch. It’s beautiful. It’s silly. It’s dramatic. I’m excited that they’re revamping it because it’s just fun entertainment.”
Whether it’s singing Disney songs, playing Anna or stepping into her old blogging ways – Bell is nailing it right now.
Frozen is out in UK cinemas on 22 November.
Images: Getty