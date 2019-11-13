Kristen Bell singing 17 Disney songs in 5 minutes is the purest entertainment

During these dark times of Brexit, Trump and the cold mornings of winter, we’re in need of some pure entertainment that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Even if it’s just for a moment or two.

Cue: Kristen Bell.

Frozen fans have to wait another week for the highly-anticipated sequel to hit cinemas – unless you’re in the US, where it is released this Friday (15 November). But Bell has shared something to keep us all going in the meantime.

The actor, who voices Anna in the films, performed a live medley of Disney songs with TV host Jimmy Fallon. Together, they covered 17 songs in under five minutes, including a new track from Frozen 2.