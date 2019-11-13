People

Kristen Bell singing 17 Disney songs in 5 minutes is the purest entertainment

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Kristen Bell performs new Frozen song

Kristen Bell’s live performance with Jimmy Fallon is a must-see for Frozen fans…

During these dark times of Brexit, Trump and the cold mornings of winter, we’re in need of some pure entertainment that makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Even if it’s just for a moment or two. 

Cue: Kristen Bell.

Frozen fans have to wait another week for the highly-anticipated sequel to hit cinemas – unless you’re in the US, where it is released this Friday (15 November). But Bell has shared something to keep us all going in the meantime. 

The actor, who voices Anna in the films, performed a live medley of Disney songs with TV host Jimmy Fallon. Together, they covered 17 songs in under five minutes, including a new track from Frozen 2

You may also like

Kristen Bell just shut down those “marriage problems” reports in the coolest way

Yes, it’s as purely entertaining as it sounds, and a must-listen for any Disney fan out there (we see you). 

The songs featured are: When You Wish Upon a Star, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, Heigh Ho, Bear Necessities, Under the Sea, A Part of Your World, Whole New World, Beauty and The Beast, Circle of Life, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, Colours of the Wind, Do You Want to Build a Snowman, You’ve Got a Friend in Me, Remember Me, How Far I’ll Go, Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2), Let It Go.

Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon perform History of Disney Songs

Unsurprisingly, the internet is very much here for the video clip that Bell shared on her social media. 

The nostalgic performance came on the same day that Bell’s new reality TV series premiered on Disney+. Encore sees Bell visiting adults who go back to high school to recreate a performance they originally performed during their childhood.

“We have casts who are millennials, and we have casts that are baby boomers and haven’t seen each other in 45 years,” explains Bell. “We take former high school musical casts, and we reunite them to put on their show in six days. It’s funny. It’s got a lot of tender moments, because you’re able to reintroduce yourself to someone you already know, having shed the labels of high school.”

You may also like

Frozen 2: Idina Menzel shares empowering reason why she’ll always love singing Let It Go

It’s been a particularly big year for Bell, as she also recently announced that she will be returning to her original voice-over role in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Speaking to Variety about being asked to take part in the new series, Bell explained: “They just said, ‘We’ve got really good news. It’s looking like we’re going to do another version of Gossip Girl and we would for you to return. I was thrilled because it was a very easy job for me. I got to come in and play around.”

She then recalled how she first got the role, saying: “I called Dawn Ostroff, who was running the studio at the time, and I said, ‘So, I’m outta work and you have a VO on this teenager show.’ I said, ‘Can I just do it?’”

She added: “I just wanted to be the cattiest version of myself and they never gave me a note. They were just like, ‘Make it really catty — go!’ It’s so much fun to watch. It’s beautiful. It’s silly. It’s dramatic. I’m excited that they’re revamping it because it’s just fun entertainment.”

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Whether it’s singing Disney songs, playing Anna or stepping into her old blogging ways – Bell is nailing it right now.

Frozen is out in UK cinemas on 22 November. 

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

Director of Frozen pens frustrated piece on being asked "the female question"

Director of Frozen pens frustrated piece on being asked "the female question"

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Life

The most inspirational Disney quotes for all moments in Life

Disney movies may have captured our imaginations, but they've also raised our spirits with wise and inspiring quotes.

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
People

Kristen Bell doesn’t have her “s**t together” – and this is how it’s impacting her career

The Good Place actress is just like us, okay?

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
People

Kristen Bell reveals the 7 words that changed her life for the better

The Good Place star had been silently battling anxiety and depression, until Dax Shepard encouraged her to publicly open up about it

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Kristen Bell shares her A-Z for maintaining a “healthy relationship”

“It’s a privilege to go through [life] with a partner”

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Stylist Daily