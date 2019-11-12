From the outset, the new Charlie’s Angels reboot wanted to approach the notion of sexuality in a specific way.

Director Elizabeth Banks wanted to cast Kristen Stewart, knowing that she would be the first queer actor to take on the role of one of the titular Angels in the film. She also knew, though, that she wanted to make sure that the character’s sexuality was never boxed in by labels.

“When I cast [Stewart], I just wanted her to be… I just felt like she’s almost the way Kristen is,” Banks told Digital Spy. “I don’t feel there is a label that fits her. The only thing that was important to me was to not label it as anything. It’s fine if the media wants to label it, I think that’s OK, but I didn’t do that. I just let her be herself in the film.”