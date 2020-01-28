La Roux doesn’t care if people like her anymore – and for good reason

What is the meaning of life?

To find happiness and peace.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

The negative impact that something has on you and others. If there’s no need for it to happen, then it’s wrong.

Where is your happy place?

I have three. My home, the Caribbean and Devon. I’m very lucky.

Nature or nurture?

Nature, because nurture can turn into control. And part of nurture is just letting nature happen and not trying to control or guide it too much.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

I used to want to be liked by everyone; now I don’t care so much. Respect is important but wanting to be respected often stands in the way of success. Some of the most successful people on the planet are the people I respect the least.

If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?

My voice.

Who or what is your greatest love?

My cat and my ex.