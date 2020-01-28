La Roux doesn’t care if people like her anymore – and for good reason
Five Minute Philosopher is a weekly series in which Stylist gets profound with people we love.What will the musician make of our existential questions?
What is the meaning of life?
To find happiness and peace.
What is the difference between right and wrong?
The negative impact that something has on you and others. If there’s no need for it to happen, then it’s wrong.
Where is your happy place?
I have three. My home, the Caribbean and Devon. I’m very lucky.
Nature or nurture?
Nature, because nurture can turn into control. And part of nurture is just letting nature happen and not trying to control or guide it too much.
Is it more important to be liked or respected?
I used to want to be liked by everyone; now I don’t care so much. Respect is important but wanting to be respected often stands in the way of success. Some of the most successful people on the planet are the people I respect the least.
If you could be remembered for one thing what would it be?
My voice.
Who or what is your greatest love?
My cat and my ex.
When did you last lie?
I lie all the time. Lying is a strong word but dressing things up in a different way is often very important, as long as it’s not manipulative.
Does the supernatural exist?
Yeah, of course. There’s a whole other fabric to life. You can feel it if you’re open to it. The power of positivity is incredible. It can feel supernatural, especially when things come true. Manifestation is a bit of a woo-woo word but I believe in it.
Are you fatalistic?
That’s a dodgy way to think. Trying to predict the future or thinking of the future as already predicted is a bit unwise.
What is your greatest fear?
Dying in a plane crash. I shouldn’t even say that, I feel like I’m giving it energy.
Animals or babies?
Animals every time. I’m never having children.
What talent do you yearn for?
I wish I could play the saxophone. Unfortunately, it’s not like guitar or piano where you can just muddle through. You have to really be able to read music.
Do you like to be complimented?
I do really like it when people say they like my music because that’s why I make it. It’s harder to take a personal compliment, but I’m getting better at it. I genuinely believe people now; before I was too insecure. When someone compliments my hair, that’s fine. I spend a long time on my hair so it should look good.
Do you have a high pain threshold?
No. I’ve heard that gingers have a lower pain threshold. It can’t be true, but it’s a good excuse. I’m fairly dramatic but I can also be quite boyish about things and be like, “It’s fine.”
What book do you recommend most to others?
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. The way he explains humanity and how we’ve ended up where we are is fascinating. I don’t like fiction. I can’t see the point. If it’s like, ‘Imagine a mystical world…’ I close the book.
Which lesson has been the hardest to learn?
That you can’t be as trusting as you think. Just because you treat people a certain way doesn’t mean they’re automatically treating you in the same way.
What food sums up happiness?
Macaroni cheese.
What have you never understood?
People who can fuck with other people and not have a conscience about it. I don’t think you should go out of your way to be selfish and take things from people just because they’re available for you to take.
What is the one thing you want to know before you die?
To really know and understand yourself before you die is a real privilege.
Are you scared of dying or what happens when you die?
I’m scared that I won’t see people I love again.
Quinoa or Quavers?
Quavers, every time.
La Roux’s new album Supervision is out on 7 February
