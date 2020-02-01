Emily Thornberry tells Stylist her plans for more housing, saving the NHS and beating Boris Johnson

Emily Thornberry on saving the NHS

Boris Johnson has promised to make the NHS a priority. How would you convince voters that Labour is the party to protect the NHS?

Don’t pay attention to what Boris Johnson says; only pay attention to what he actually does. What people actually need to do is find out if the National Health Service is getting better under the Conservatives or getting worse. We know that it’s getting worse. The NHS is really difficult to get access to and to get doctors’ appointments. People have to wait for hours and hours in A&E. We know our health professionals are underpaid and overworked, our health service is creaking at the seams. It needs proper investment.

And the other element of all of this, which we never really talk about, is mental health. I think young women being sent away from mental health services, being told that they’re not thin enough yet to justify seeing a psychiatrist for an eating disorder, is just terrible.

Emily Thornberry on better housing for millennials

You’ve had some bold ideas about how to help millennials get on to the property ladder. Can you tell us about your policy plans for addressing housing equality among millennials?

We need to be building more social housing right across the board. One of the problems is: where do you put it? We get that argument, but on the other hand, we see all of these empty flats, and all of this empty land. We need to put more money in and be much tougher on those who are hoarding land. It needs to be clear that if they don’t use it, they will lose it, and a local authority will take over it to build housing.

But the truth is that new housing is never available to 20 year olds. That’s because young people are not considered priority needs in social housing. They can’t afford to buy anywhere, because the prices are so high. So what do they do? They end up in the private renting sector where they don’t get any security, and it is very difficult for them to put down roots or have kids.