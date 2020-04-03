It’s important to recognise that now, perhaps more than ever, the election of a new Labour leader is crucial. This is going to be the person who holds Boris Johnson and his government to account while this pandemic plays out – which we know is going to be for quite a while.

They will ask what’s being done for domestic abuse victims, following news that Refuge reported a 65% increase in calls to its helpline last Saturday compared with the same day the previous week. And they will seek answers on what support is in place for people who have lost their jobs and homes.

And once the pandemic subsides, the leader will be a pivotal figure in the nation getting back on its feet to create a new “normal”. Oh, and there are still Brexit negotiations to be sorted out.

It could also be the first time in history that a woman is elected Labour party leader.

So, with all this in mind, here’s everything you need to know ahead of this weekend’s results.