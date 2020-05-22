Lady Gaga’s words on feeling ashamed after sexual assault are a difficult but vital listen

A few months ago, just days before the reality of coronavirus hit, Lady Gaga released Stupid Love – the first single from her new album.

It was, of course, a total tune, which saw the singer returning to her electro-pop roots with her power vocals. It also got fans excited for her sixth album, Chromatica. Then the pandemic happened and the album’s release date, along with the tour, was postponed.

But Gaga has now released the album’s second single – Rain On Me, a duet with Ariana Grande. She has also given a fascinating, in-depth interview about the making of Chromatica, which is now coming on 29 May, and it turns out the record is all about healing.