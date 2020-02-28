Lady Gaga just released the biggest tune of the year, but people only want to talk about her boyfriend
Hollie Richardson
The video for Lady Gaga’s new song, Stupid Love, is finally here – so why is it being overshadowed by the gossip surrounding her boyfriend’s ex-partner?
Little Monsters, assemble: the day of new Lady Gaga music is finally here.
It’s been four years since the singer released her last studio album, Joanne. Of course, that doesn’t include the soundtrack for A Star Is Born, which gave us the iconic Shallow. But we want the dancefloor bangers that we know and love Gaga for, right?
So, to get us in the mood for the weekend, the video for her new single, Stupid Love, has been released – and it’s a total tune (obviously).
Stupid Love is the first song taken from Gaga’s upcoming album, which is thought to be called Chromatica. It sees the singer returning to her electro-pop roots with her power vocals, and the accompanying video – set in a post-apocalyptic desertscape – is equally flamboyant and colourful. (It was also shot on an iPhone, apparently, which is pretty impressive).
Watch the video for Lady Gaga’s Stupid Love
“I want people to dance and feel happy,” Gaga said of her new music in a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple’s Beats 1. “I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear… into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure.”
Trust me when I say: you’re going to be singing and dancing to this sound throughout the whole of 2020.
But there’s one thing overshadowing the epic song on the internet: an opinion piece in The New York Times about Gaga’s boyfriend. His former partner wrote the article, detailing what it’s like to have an ex who now goes out with a high profile celebrity. At the time of writing this article, it’s the top story related to Gaga – with the raving reviews of her new song trailing behind. The article has also gone viral on Twitter, with many people declaring themselves “obsessed” over it.
And this isn’t the first time the world has speculated over Gaga’s relationships: it was only last year when people insisted that she caused Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s split.
But many Gaga fans on Twitter – being the legends that they are – have no intention letting the new tune be overshadowed by gossip.
One fan wrote: “Lady Gaga made a badass music video only using an iPhone. Some of ya’ll faves can’t make a decent video even with high budget. Hot beverage. The original supreme has risen. #StupidLove.”
A fan account tweeted: “Lady Gaga on her way to save pop music (2020).”
And another fan spoke for most of us, saying: “The way I’ve listened to #stupidlove 20 times now and I’m still not even remotely sick of it… a HIT yep yep.”
We can’t wait for the full album to drop, and will be giving it the full attention it deserves on that dancefloor.
