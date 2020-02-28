“I want people to dance and feel happy,” Gaga said of her new music in a recent interview with Zane Lowe of Apple’s Beats 1. “I put all my heart, all my pain, all my messages from the other realm that I hear… into music that I believe to be so fun and energetically really pure.”

Trust me when I say: you’re going to be singing and dancing to this sound throughout the whole of 2020.

But there’s one thing overshadowing the epic song on the internet: an opinion piece in The New York Times about Gaga’s boyfriend. His former partner wrote the article, detailing what it’s like to have an ex who now goes out with a high profile celebrity. At the time of writing this article, it’s the top story related to Gaga – with the raving reviews of her new song trailing behind. The article has also gone viral on Twitter, with many people declaring themselves “obsessed” over it.

And this isn’t the first time the world has speculated over Gaga’s relationships: it was only last year when people insisted that she caused Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s split.