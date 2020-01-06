Gaga revealed her rapist was someone she knew. During that time, her swift rise to stardom meant she did not have time to process her trauma, she said.

“I all of a sudden became a star and was travelling the world going from hotel room to garage to limo to stage, and I never dealt with it, and then all of a sudden I started to experience this incredible intense pain throughout my entire body that mimicked the illness I felt after I was raped,” she said.

Gaga also spoke about dealing with fibromyalgia, a medical condition characterised by chronic widespread pain and a heightened pain response to pressure, telling Oprah that even during their interview she was in “head-to-toe pain” and that her condition was aided in part by mental health therapy.