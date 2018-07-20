Powerful stories from the women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar

In January this year, 156 women stood up in Ingham County court in Michigan to testify against former US gymnastics team doctor, Larry Nassar.

Aged between 15 and 39, the women, including Olympic gymnasts, took to the stand to share their statements and address Nassar directly.

The abuse appeared to follow a similar pattern: the women would go to Nassar, a respected doctor, in pain with various injuries. He, in turn, would abuse them with his “special treatment”, inserting his ungloved fingers into their vaginas or rectums. Some were abused hundreds of times, others once or twice. The abuse had a lasting impact on them all.

After listening to their testimonies, and reading a further 24 victim impact statements, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 175 years in prison, and said he must serve at least 40. Nassar had already been sentenced to 60 years in prison for possessing over 37,000 images of child pornography, and pleaded guilty in November to “seven charges of first-degree sexual assault”.