Emilia Clarke’s powerful response to doing nude scenes for fans is spot-on

Speaking on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, she described how Momoa – who played her onscreen husband – also found the rape storyline difficult to film.

“He was crying more than I was,” Clarke replied, when asked about the season one scene.

“It’s only now that I realise how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.

“Because Jason had experience – he was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this – he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be, this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that that’s the fucking gaze.’

“He was always like, ‘Can we get her a fucking robe? She’s shivering!’ He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”