Emilia Clarke’s powerful response to doing nude scenes for fans is spot-on
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Last Christmas actor Emilia Clarke has discussed how her attitude to those controversial Game of Thrones nude scenes has changed. Trigger warning: this article discusses rape.
The Game of Thrones “love story” between Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and her husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) was a complicated one, to say the least. Sure, Daenerys goes on to be the “moon” of Drogo’s life. And she calls him her “sun and stars” in return. But, this was an arranged marriage, which basically started with rape on their wedding night. And let’s not forget how often Daenerys was required to be nude in uncomfortable scenes that saw her performing sex acts.
Clarke, who played Daenerys until her murder in the final episode, has now spoken out about the whole experience – and she revealed that she is still is told to take on nude scenes so that she doesn’t “disappoint” fans.
Speaking on actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, she described how Momoa – who played her onscreen husband – also found the rape storyline difficult to film.
“He was crying more than I was,” Clarke replied, when asked about the season one scene.
“It’s only now that I realise how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.
“Because Jason had experience – he was an experienced actor who had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this – he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be, this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that that’s the fucking gaze.’
“He was always like, ‘Can we get her a fucking robe? She’s shivering!’ He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”
She also talked about how she took the role straight out of acting school and just accepted the nudity as part of the job.
“I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them, and I was like, ‘Oh, there’s the catch!” she explained. “But I’d come fresh from drama school and I approached it as a job: if it’s in the script, then it’s clearly needed. This is what this is and I’m going to make sense of it and that’s what I’m going to do and everything’s going to be cool.
“I’ve never been on a film set like this before. I’d been on a film set twice before then, and I’m now on a film set completely naked with all of these people, and I don’t know what I’m meant to do, and I don’t know what’s expected of me, and I don’t know what you want, and I don’t know what I want.
“Regardless of there being nudity or not, I would have spent that first season thinking I’m not worthy of requiring anything. I’m not worthy of needing anything at all.”
Clarke, who stars in the new Christmas rom-com Last Christmas, then went on to explain how her reaction to nude scenes has changed.
“I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘You don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘Fuck you.’ ”
Although it’s hugely disappointing (although, probably unsurprising) that Clarke is talked to like this, we think her response is spot-on.
Images: Getty, HBO