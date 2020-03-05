Laura Whitmore’s technique for dealing with online trolls is refreshingly simple

“Caroline loved to love,” she said during her BBC Radio 5 Live show on 16 February. “That’s all she wanted. Which is why a show like Love Island was important to her, because the show is about finding love, friendship, having a laugh. The problem wasn’t the show. The show is loving and caring and safe and protected.

“The problem is, the outside world is not. Anyone who has ever compared one woman against another on Twitter, knocked someone because of their appearance, invaded someone else’s privacy, who have made mean, unnecessary comments on an online forum – they need to look at themselves.

“Be kind, only you are responsible for how you treat others and what you put out in the world.”