“The host only comes on three or four times; it’s always been the way, but it gets the most attention. It’s a bit exhausting and it’s tough.”

Referencing late TV presenter Caroline Flack, the host added that it’s hard to see “other women talked about online the way I’ve been talked about online”.

“I saw when Caroline worked on the show – what she got every year – and I never knew how she handled it. I always thought, ‘Jesus, she’s so strong.’ And people aren’t as strong as you think they are.”

This isn’t the first time Whitmore has addressed the scrutiny she’s faced online.

In June, the presenter shared a TikTok highlighting some of the things that have been written about her or said since she took on the Love Island job, including the number of flights to Mallorca she has to take and the fact that her salary is often highlighted. She said: “Firstly, Iain [Stirling, her partner and Love Island announcer] has never had attention on the money he earns. Why don’t we like women earning money?”

She also hit back against those who criticised her age and said: “I don’t plan to date the islanders! I’m the host. Age means experience and it’s a privilege.”