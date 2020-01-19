Laurence Fox broke up with “too woke” girlfriend after they argued over Christine Blasey Ford

Laurence Fox, the actor at the centre of a Question Time row over racism, says he once broke up with a girlfriend for being “too woke”.

Fox says he dumped the unnamed woman after they argued over her support of Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who appeared before Congress in 2018 to testify that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee (now judge) Brett Kavanaugh.

Fox’s girlfriend told him, “believe the victim”, to which he responded: “No, you don’t believe the victim. That’s not how it works. You listen to the victim. The victim’s evidence is examined and a jury of their peers makes that decision.”