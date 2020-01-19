Laurence Fox broke up with “too woke” girlfriend after they argued over Christine Blasey Ford
- Anna Brech
Laurence Fox says he broke up with one of his girlfriends for being “too woke”, in part because she supported Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Laurence Fox, the actor at the centre of a Question Time row over racism, says he once broke up with a girlfriend for being “too woke”.
Fox says he dumped the unnamed woman after they argued over her support of Christine Blasey Ford, the psychology professor who appeared before Congress in 2018 to testify that she had been sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee (now judge) Brett Kavanaugh.
Fox’s girlfriend told him, “believe the victim”, to which he responded: “No, you don’t believe the victim. That’s not how it works. You listen to the victim. The victim’s evidence is examined and a jury of their peers makes that decision.”
The girlfriend also committed the apparent faux pas of praising an ad by razor manufacturer Gillette that targeted “toxic masculinity”.
“I don’t know how we ended up together,” Fox told The Delingpod podcast this weekend. “It was a very short relationship. We were walking down the road and she was talking about how good the Gillette advert was. I just looked at her and went, ‘Bye. Sorry, I can’t do this with you.’”
Fox, who has two children with his ex Billie Piper, says he now avoids dating younger women due to their victim mentality. “If you go under 35 they are absolutely bonkers,” he charmingly explains.
Younger women believe themselves to be “very oppressed by men”, he says, adding “I’m not into victimising yourself”.
The actor also says he thinks the #MeToo movement to call time on sexual harassment has gone “too far”. “We want less sexual harassment,” he says, before adding: “None of the real beautiful wonderful women out there really give a s**t about the length that [#MeToo] has gone to,” he says.
“They are slightly ashamed of how far … you know the ones that I respect. It’s just gone too far.”
Fox’s provocative comments come after he accused a mixed-race university lecturer of being racist during a debate on BBC Question Time last week.
Referring to the treatment of Meghan Markle by the media, Rachel Boyle, a researcher on race and ethnicity at Edge Hill University, said from the audience: “Let’s be really clear about what this is, let’s call it by its name – it’s racism. She’s a black woman and she has been torn to pieces.”
“It’s not racism,” Fox replied from the panel. “We’re the most tolerant, lovely country in Europe. It’s so easy to just throw your charge of racism at everybody and it’s starting to get boring now.”
Boyle then described him as a “white privileged male”, prompting him to say: “I can’t help what I am, I was born like this, it’s an immutable characteristic, so to call me a white privileged male is to be racist — you’re being racist.”
Boyle has since revealed that she’s received a barrage of online abuse over her comments, but tells the Guardian: “I’m incredibly proud of how I handled the situation, of what I said. I’m proud to be this voice, proud to have this platform.”
As for Fox, he too has received abuse on Twitter. And he’s also clashed with Lily Allen over his remarks, who told him: “Stick to acting mate.”
Images: Getty