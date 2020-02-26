Trust me on this, I am a leapling. I was born on 29 February, which arrives just once every four years – also known as a leap day. And when you have a birthday that’s sometimes there, but mostly isn’t, it gives you some perspective.

First, a quick bit of science: why do we have leap days? It takes the Earth 365 days to orbit the sun, so we call that a year. But the truth is, it actually takes 365-and-a-quarter days, because Mother Nature does not care for admin, nor the stories that we humans tell ourselves to make sense of her behaviour. And so, every four years, we add a day onto the calendar to round up those miscellaneous quarter days into a whole – and keep our very notion of time itself intact.

This year, according to your non-leapling standards, I turn 32. But I think my leapling age – eight – suits me better. That sounds strange, but having such a birthday makes you think about time differently. “How old are you really?” is the inevitable question that follows when I tell someone my birthday. And if you spend your whole life having people tell you you’re not really your age and implying that you must be younger, well, that rubs off.