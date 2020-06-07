Looking for ways to show your support for the anti-racism movement? Here’s three things you can do right now to start making change:

1. Sign petitions

There are a number of vital positions demanding change in both the US and UK that you can engage with now. This tweet by @eleanxrsmith links to many of the key UK-based petitions that need signatures – take 30 minutes to go through and add your voice to these vital movements.

2. Donate to anti-racism organisations and charities

The UK is not innocent when it comes to systemic racism and oppression, and the organisations and charities fighting to change this need your support. You can check out our guide to the anti-racism charities and organisations to support right now to start donating.

3. Educate yourself

If you are a non-black person who is only just beginning to engage with the anti-racist movement, you should be taking the time to educate yourself about the lived experiences of black people in the UK and across the world. There are plenty of ways to do this – check out our guides to relevant podcasts, TV and films and get started.