Lena Dunham’s sober dating experience in the UK is a wake-up call

Earlier this year, Lena Dunham spent a summer living and working in Wales. The actor and director was filming her new TV show, Industry. But, as she revealed in a personal essay for the Guardian, Dunham also used the opportunity to help get over her former relationship with Jack Antonoff.

“I came to Wales with all my art supplies and no lacy underwear,” she wrote. “I had zero fantasies about summer romance. I hadn’t had sex in seven months so I felt fine about eating all the Welsh cakes.”

Since then, Dunham has also talked publicly about her recent experience of getting sober.