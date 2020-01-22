Lena Dunham just showed she’s not afraid of clichés about single women

Single women are often (falsely) portrayed as lonely, sexless and eccentric, staying at home in sweatpants with their cats and a tub of mint choc chip.

Thanks to popular culture – think: Eleanor Abernathy in The Simpsons and Michelle Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle in Batman Returns – the ‘crazy cat lady’ narrative is alive and well, it seems.

So, when Lena Dunham was walking to the refrigerator at 3am in her mustard-stained nightgown holding an armload of cats, the irony wasn’t lost on her.