Lena Dunham has some comforting advice for single people in self-quarantine

Keep a quarantine diary

“Try keeping a quarantine diary – your future kids/students will be interested in this very specific and complex time and how you dealt with your anxiety and the disruption to daily life. Hello, I’m interested.”

Meditate on what really matters

“A lot of people hate the word meditation but what about 20 minutes of reflection a day? It’s a great time to focus on where you’ve been and where you’re headed. We are often so deep in the cycle of achievement, stress and exhaustion that we forget to focus on our actual desires – what if you took a moment to separate your own goals from the ones that are impressed on you?’”

Pay attention to your body while showering

Take one of those showers where you attend to every part of your body – literally wash behind your ears. Pro tip: try sitting down in the shower, it’s heaven.