Leona Lewis’ story about her confrontation with a white store owner is a must-read

Lewis says she was incredibly angry, but her dad was doing his utmost best to calm her down and get her out of the store.

“I couldn’t calm down because I was so angry,” she recalls. “I knew what this woman was doing to us. But my dad has been in positions like this before and he knew that I needed to make myself smaller. And that just enraged me even more.

“[Eventually, he] managed to get me to leave the store. And I sat in the car that was parked around the corner, and I just sobbed, absolutely sobbed. And my dad came out, grabbed something from the car, and went back into the shop.”

Five minutes later, Lewis says, there was a knock at the window. She looked around to see the store owner at the side of the car, so she rolled down the glass to hear what she had to say.

“She said, ‘I’m so so sorry, I’m so sorry, I didn’t know who you were,’” says Lewis. “And my heart kind of sank.

“[So] I confronted her and said, ‘You’re racist. You’re a racist. You targeted me and my dad, you wanted to throw us out of the store because we’re black. You’re racist.’”