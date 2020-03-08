Three months after Jo Swinson resigned as the Liberal Democrats leader after losing her seat at the general election, the party’s leadership contest is finally getting underway.

In a new interview on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme, Layla Moran has announced her intention to stand for Liberal Democrats leader, saying she wants to put forward a “positive vision” for the party’s future.

“The message I’m hearing on the doorsteps is that the Liberal Democrats need to move on from the last decade,” she said. “This is what I intend to do as the leader of the party, and I’ll continue to listen to the ideas and opinions of both members and voters over the coming months.