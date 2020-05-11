We’ve been in lockdown since 23 March, and many of us are feeling restless for change.

Last night, Boris Johnson laid out his roadmap of plans for us to begin leaving lockdown, with each step being described as conditional. And Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has previously stated that when the UK does begin to ease out of lockdown, we will be moving into a “new normal” rather than making a sudden return to our lives pre-coronavirus.

And the world is changing so rapidly that this time last week feels like years in the past. Over the last few weeks alone, we have seen unprecedented changes to every part of our lives.