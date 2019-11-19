Lili Reinhart reminds us of the very real dangers of using body-editing apps

Lili Reinhart is not here for body-editing apps – or the people who use them.

After stumbling across one such app by accident, the Riverdale actor took to Instagram to call out the worrying trend for its role in perpetuating “unrealistic standards”.

“This is not okay,” she wrote, warning: “this is why people develop eating disorders. This is why social media has become hazardous to our health. This is why people have unrealistic expectations of their bodies.”

The 23-year-old continued, imploring her followers not to use these kinds of apps, saying those who do were “part of the problem”. “This is how unrealistic standards of human bodies have been created – to the point where people alter their bodies surgically to achieve unattainable results.”