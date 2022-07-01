Lily Allen: “I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions”
- Leah Sinclair
The singer took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on those who use “exceptional reasons” to justify abortions.
Lily Allen has said people shouldn’t have to justify abortions following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week.
The singer took to social media to criticise those who use examples of “exceptional reasons” for having an abortion, adding that she feels it “plays into the hands of the baddies”.
“It shouldn’t have to be said, and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”
Allen’s thoughts have been echoed on social media by those who share a similar stance.
“I really wish people would stop drastically using the scenarios of rape or incest as the sole premise for an abortion,” wrote one Twitter user. “A woman doesn’t have to be in a traumatic situation for it to be reason enough. In fact, there is zero explanation that needs to be given.”
Allen’s comments come after she appeared at Glastonbury with singer Olivia Rodrigo.
After introducing Allen to the crowd, Rodrigo said: “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.”
She continued: “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”
The pair went on to sing Allen’s Fuck You as a clear message to the Supreme Court following the ruling.
