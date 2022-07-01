People

Lily Allen: “I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions”

Leah Sinclair
Lily Allen

The singer took to Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on those who use “exceptional reasons” to justify abortions.

Lily Allen has said people shouldn’t have to justify abortions following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade last week.

The singer took to social media to criticise those who use examples of “exceptional reasons” for having an abortion, adding that she feels it “plays into the hands of the baddies”.

“I wish people would stop posting examples of exceptional reasons for having abortions,” Allen said on her Instagram Story.

“Most people I know, myself included, just didn’t want to have a f***ing baby. And that is reason enough! We don’t have to justify it.

“It shouldn’t have to be said, and I think all these examples just play into the hands of the baddies.”

Allen’s thoughts have been echoed on social media by those who share a similar stance.

“I really wish people would stop drastically using the scenarios of rape or incest as the sole premise for an abortion,” wrote one Twitter user. “A woman doesn’t have to be in a traumatic situation for it to be reason enough. In fact, there is zero explanation that needs to be given.”

Another commented: “Like y’all know ppl with vaginas should be able to get abortions period… using the most extreme examples (ie rape, incest, age, etc.) creates the narrative that ppl only should have autonomy over their body in particular cases and further stigmatises abortions.”

Allen’s comments come after she appeared at Glastonbury with singer Olivia Rodrigo.

After introducing Allen to the crowd, Rodrigo said: “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.”

She continued: “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

The pair went on to sing Allen’s Fuck You as a clear message to the Supreme Court following the ruling.

Image: Getty

Leah Sinclair

