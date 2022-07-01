Allen’s comments come after she appeared at Glastonbury with singer Olivia Rodrigo.

After introducing Allen to the crowd, Rodrigo said: “Today is a very, very special day. This is actually my first Glastonbury, and I’m sharing the stage with Lily, which is the biggest dream come true ever. But I’m also equally as heartbroken.”

She continued: “I’m devastated and terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.”

The pair went on to sing Allen’s Fuck You as a clear message to the Supreme Court following the ruling.