Lily James, Claire Foy & Matt Smith: the real problem with this so-called “love triangle”

Instead, the tabloids believed there was far more to James’ red carpet moment than could be perceived by the naked eye. Because, thanks to their (as yet) unpatented emotional distress detectors, they were able to detect a cloud of misery and heartbreak swirling around James.

“Lily James puts on a brave face at BIFA as she’s seen for the first time since it was revealed Matt Smith had ‘formed a close friendship with The Crown co-star Claire Foy following their split,’” insisted one, clearly of the ‘more is more’ approach when it comes to unverified information in headlines.

“The Crown’s Matt Smith ‘forms close friendship with co-star and on screen Queen Claire Foy after splitting from Downton Abbey actress Lily James,” the same publication headlined a separate report, as if their meaning had not already been hammered home with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer.

“Lily James makes striking solo red carpet appearance amid Matt Smith ‘split’ rumours,” added another, choosing to bury their own carefully-worded observation about Smith’s relationship with his “The Crown co-star Claire Foy” within the copy of the article.

Elsewhere, one more – seemingly of the opinion that fortune favours the bold (and subtlety is for losers) – insisted “consolation could be at hand from Matt’s former on-screen wife”,

“The 35-year-old actress, who played young Queen Elizabeth opposite his Prince Philip in The Crown, is said to supporting him through the breakup,” they noted, scandal positively dripping from every single word.

And, since then, another tabloid has got in on the action with this clanger of a pun-laden headline: “DOCTOR WOO… Matt Smith’s love life as a romantic drama in five acts with Claire Foy as his new leading lady”

Right.