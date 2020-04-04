People

Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure recorded a Zoom message for fans, and it didn’t quite go to plan

Hollie Richardson
Vicky McClure

Vicky McClure and Martin Compston recorded a special message for Line of Duty fans about social distancing, but it required quite a bit of effort to work out how to use Zoom.

Everybody, and I mean everybody, will have heard about Zoom since the UK went into lockdown. It’s the video conferencing app that let’s you connect with colleagues, friends and family members (but you don’t need me to tell you that). It’s super handy during a time when everyone is social distancing, right? Well of course it is, but that doesn’t mean it’s not without its many headaches.

We’ve already look at the pitfalls of using Zoom, some hilarious and others just damn frustrating. There’s always be one person who forgets to unmute before talking for a good five minutes, and another whose face you never see because they haven’t got their webcam set up.

Then there’s that one person who just can’t work the bloody thing out, which Vicky McClure found out for herself earlier this week. 

The actor recorded a Zoom message with her Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston. The pair thanked the NHS and asked fans to please stay at home over the weekend.

But McClure then shared the outtake video of what it took to set up the call in the first place, and anyone who has had trouble working out how to use the app will seriously relate. 

She captioned the video: “Technology vs AC12. For some light relief before a graphics wiz came to the rescue, here’s me and @mrmartincompston trying work out how to split screen and record, when the video was already split screened and recording… #StayAtHome.”

Watch the video of Vicky McClure working out Zoom below

“Do we need subtitles on?” she laughs, before trying to work out the difference between share screen and split screen. In a relatable move, she then accidentally takes a picture. The look on joy on McClure’s face when she finally works things out proves just what a feat this is for many.

And the important message they ended up sharing made the whole drama worth it.

Line of Duty fans can rewatch all five seasons on BBC iPlayer. If you’ve never watched it before, now is probably the most perfect time to settle down on the sofa and enjoy a marathon viewing.

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

