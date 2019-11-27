On the 21 November, lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret confirmed they would not be hosting their annual runway show in 2019. It’s fair to say the move was no surprise: in 2018, the show’s live broadcast attracted 3.3 million viewers when it aired in the US, a measly number compared to the more than 12 million US viewers who tuned in to the show’s best year in 2001. After 24 years of sparkling lingerie, high-budget productions and diamanté-incrusted wings, the annual show is no longer.

The story behind the event’s demise – which came after months of rumours and speculation – is a far less glittering affair. For years now, the brand has been criticised for its lack of diversity both on and off the runway, especially when it comes to the body types promoted by the brand during their shows, in their marketing campaigns and even by the sizes they stock (the largest size of underwear stocked by the brand at time of writing is a UK size 18/US 16).