If you were a teen or adult in the late 90s to mid-2000s, chances are Friends was a large part of your daily viewing.

The hit sitcom was a mainstay of 2000s pop culture, spawning legions of fans worldwide, hair and beauty trends that people just couldn’t get enough of (I’m looking at you Jennifer) and generally becoming an integral part of television history.

And while it led the sitcom charge and launched the careers of six of the most famous television actors of the world, the impact of 2000s body image culture and the pressures to look a particular way were a pivotal part of that time – something that actor Lisa Kudrow could relate to.

The star, who played the much-loved character Phoebe Buffay, appeared on an episode of the Podcrushed podcast co-hosted by Penn Badgley, where she discussed her teen years, career and her perception of her body.