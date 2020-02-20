Also, we’re building homes across this country that are worth £450,000 and classing them as “affordable”. That’s beyond ridiculous. We need a proper definition of what constitutes an affordable home, related to people’s incomes, and we need to build them.

It needs to be tackled at the other end, too. Twenty years ago, I was one of the many people who move to London from the north, and I loved every opportunity that I found there. But for a lot of young people, that’s not their choice. They want to be able to stay at home and have a good job and don’t want to choose between family and the future. We ought to be creating good jobs in towns so that young people can choose. That is one way in which you tackle the problem with high housing prices, where one part of the country has become overheated and the other part is unappreciated.

You’ve spoken about how you’re worried that aspects of the modern climate change movement, such as Extinction Rebellion, might alienate some people. As Labour leader how would you try to bridge that divide?

Extinction Rebellion are active in Bolton, Wigan – not just London. The move for climate change and a better environment is deeply felt in rural and suburban parts of the country as it is in the major cities. Every generation cares about this.

There is a huge movement to be built out there but we’ve got to get the language and strategy right. It can’t be a debate about just eating less meat and taking fewer holidays – we’ve got to start thinking about how we build the clean-energy jobs of the future and invest in public transport, like zero-emission buses around the country by 2025.