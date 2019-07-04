The Little Mermaid’s live action remake just cast Halle Bailey as Ariel

As previously discussed in Stylist’s definite feminist ranking of the Disney princesses, Ariel comes reasonably near the bottom of the pack. After all, this little mermaid literally gives up her entire identity – and voice – to pursue a man she saw one time at the beach. As such, the 16-year-old (she’s not a child anymore, you guys) is rendered silent for almost the entirety of the movie.

There’s no denying, though, that Ariel has plenty of inspiring qualities, too. She’s curious, and yearns for change, and faces her fears in order to get what she wants. She actively pursues a guy she’s crushing on (way to make the first move, Ariel!). She takes control of her destiny, stops Eric’s wedding to Vanessa, and restores her own voice. She marries the guy of her dreams. And, in the sequel, she returns to the ocean in a desperate bid to save her own curious daughter from yet another sea witch. Not bad, eh?

As Jodi Benson, who voiced the mermaid, explains: “We see a lot of wonderful qualities in Ariel in 1989. She’s tenacious, strong-willed, determined, and motivated. She dreams big and lives out of the box.”

She added: “I think we have to take into consideration that we [made the film] in 1989. We have to take into consideration that the previous princess film, Sleeping Beauty, [came out in] 1961. That’s a big leap. Now, we’re leaping to 2019. To expect an ’89 film to leap to 2019 as far as feminism goes, I think it’s asking a lot.”