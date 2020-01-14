The reaction to Florence Pugh’s Oscar nomination proves Hollywood’s problem with women’s success

But Little Women has rightly earned five nominations in other categories: Best Picture, Lead Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Adapted Screenplay (Gerwig), Original Score and Costume Design.

As you can imagine, both Ronan and Pugh are delighted with the news. An Oscar nomination is arguably the most covetable accolade for most actors in the industry. Pugh – who is up for the award alongside Kathy Bates, Laura Dern, Scarlett Johannson and Margot Robbie – even shared a candid photograph of the moment she found out she was nominated while on the phone in bed.