Little Women: Timothée Chalamet tells fans to watch new movie on Christmas Day in viral Twitter thread
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
The Oscar nominated actor has a new movie – Greta Gerwig’s Little Women – in cinemas this festive season and he wants you all to see it as soon as possible.
What are you doing this Christmas?
Are you, like me, planning on hoovering up the Lindt balls and roast potatoes and boozy Christmas pudding until you find yourself, cosy and curled up, in front of the television? Are you staying in pyjamas as long as possible while you listen to Christmas carols and open presents? Are you planning on binge-watching the last few episodes of Gavin & Stacey before the one-off, very special festive episode airs later tonight?
Whatever you’re doing, Timothée Chalamet wants to know about it. The Oscar nominated star of Call Me By Your Name and The King has been tweeting at his fans, asking them about their Christmas plans for the most adorable reason.
The thing is, Chalamet has a new film in cinemas this Christmas Day in the US, and Boxing Day in the UK. Chalamet is starring as Theodore ‘Laurie’ Lawrence in Little Women, the critically-acclaimed adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel from filmmaker Greta Gerwig. The film sees Chalamet reunited with his Lady Bird director as well as Saoirse Ronan, his co-star from the film. Also in the movie? Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, James Norton and Meryl Streep.
And Chalamet wants you to see it. The actor used his Twitter to reach out to his 606,000 fans, asking them for their plans on 25 December.
“So what’re y’all up to tmrw?? (yeah I’m sorry there’s a right answer to this question),” Chalamet tweeted.
The actor’s fans responded, some sharing real Christmas plans (“lying in bed, eating cc cookies, and watching christmas movies till I pass out :) wbu,” one write), others picking up on Chalamet’s hint and replying that they would be going to their nearest multiplex to see Little Women. “Watching Little Women ofc,” one fan tweeted at Chalamet. His response? “Good girl *Kyle voice*”.
The actor continued to tweet at his fans, chatting to them about everything from Harry Style’s new album to the Oscar buzzy Korean film Parasite (“not the first to say it but soooooo so so so good”) and book recommendations. (Chalamet is currently reading The Shallows and Winners Take All).
Aside from encouraging his fans to make a date with a bucket of popcorn and Gerwig’s Little Women, the actor also asked anyone thinking of buying him a birthday present – Chalamet is a classic Capricorn who will be turning 24 on 27 December – to donate to Gay Center in lieu of a gift.
So, now we know what Chalamet would like his fans to be doing on Christmas Day, and we must all respect his wishes by making sure that we catch Little Women in cinemas soon as possible.
The only real question left is what is he doing on New Year’s Eve? Maybe it’s much too early in the game, but we thought we’d ask him just the same. What are you doing New Year’s, Timmy? New Year’s Eve?
Images: Getty