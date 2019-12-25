What are you doing this Christmas?

Are you, like me, planning on hoovering up the Lindt balls and roast potatoes and boozy Christmas pudding until you find yourself, cosy and curled up, in front of the television? Are you staying in pyjamas as long as possible while you listen to Christmas carols and open presents? Are you planning on binge-watching the last few episodes of Gavin & Stacey before the one-off, very special festive episode airs later tonight?

Whatever you’re doing, Timothée Chalamet wants to know about it. The Oscar nominated star of Call Me By Your Name and The King has been tweeting at his fans, asking them about their Christmas plans for the most adorable reason.