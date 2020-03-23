Remarkable Women Awards: Lizzie Carr wins Inspiration of the Year

Rather than ignore the issue, though, Carr decided to do something about it. She paddled 400 miles from Godalming to the Lake District, taking 3,000 photos over 22 days to show the extent of the rubbish.

Once this was done, Carr created the Plastic Patrol app where she uploaded all the images she had taken. Others started doing the same,and now the app has over 300,000 uploads from more than 80 countries.

“It felt surreal but invigorating that there was a community ready to help, and I was blown away on our first global clean-up day last September when thousands of people from 20 countries went out on the same day collecting litter and logging it on the app for a huge simultaneous data collection on plastic pollution,” she said.

That sounds like Inspiration of the Year stuff to us, quite frankly.

“I was really shocked to even be nominated for this award. And meeting the other two nominees [social enterprise founder Juliet Can and networking leader Kike Oniwinde] in this category was such a huge honour, ,” she tells Stylist, upon learning of her win. “The only reason I’m in any way remarkable is because of the people that have supported Plastic Patrol.