SNL: Aidy Bryant tried “Lizzo-ing” and taught us all a lesson about confidence in the process
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
Aidy Bryant tried “Lizzo-ing” during a sketch for Saturday Night Live and she was 100% That Bitch.
It’s a truth widely acknowledged that most of us could do with a bit more Lizzo-style self love, whether it be tapping into our inner-100%-That-Bitch or responding to anyone who asks that yes, we are feelin’ good as hell, thanks for asking.
Just ask Aidy Bryant. During a sketch on this week’s Saturday Night Live, the actor and comedian decides to harness her own Lizzo-inspired alter ego, Aidy Bizzo, even putting host Eddie Murphy in his place after he compliments her performance in Sketches, responding: “Sketches? Bitch, I have my own show on Hulu”.
“I know you love this fat ass, it’s iconic,” she continues to school Murphy. “Even legends go to church. So you need to get to God and you need to thank him for my beautiful, fat ass.”
Murphy does what she says, by the way.
Bryant also hands Michael Che, who she declares she’s going to “smang” later on, her number, which she takes from her notably tiny-sized purse, similar to the Valentino micro-bag Lizzo donned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in November.
After all this, when Bryant’s colleagues spot her on top of the desk, they declare she must be “still Lizzo-ing” and question how Lizzo would feel about it. She loves it, of course.
As does the internet. While the segment was cut for time from the live show, it has been gaining applause online with Twitter declaring the sketch “tremendous”, “gold” and questioning why it was cut.
At the end of the sketch, Bryant asks Lizzo whether she ever feels like she is only 90% that bitch? To which Lizzo responds: “No.”
We wouldn’t expect anything less, and hey, if Bryant is anything to go by, maybe we could all do with a little more “Lizzo-ing”.
Image: Getty