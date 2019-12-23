People

SNL: Aidy Bryant tried “Lizzo-ing” and taught us all a lesson about confidence in the process

Posted by
Jessica Rapana
Published

Aidy Bryant tried “Lizzo-ing” during a sketch for Saturday Night Live and she was 100% That Bitch.

It’s a truth widely acknowledged that most of us could do with a bit more Lizzo-style self love, whether it be tapping into our inner-100%-That-Bitch or responding to anyone who asks that yes, we are feelin’ good as hell, thanks for asking.

Just ask Aidy Bryant. During a sketch on this week’s Saturday Night Live, the actor and comedian decides to harness her own Lizzo-inspired alter ego, Aidy Bizzo, even putting host Eddie Murphy in his place after he compliments her performance in Sketches, responding: “Sketches? Bitch, I have my own show on Hulu”. 

“I know you love this fat ass, it’s iconic,” she continues to school Murphy. “Even legends go to church. So you need to get to God and you need to thank him for my beautiful, fat ass.”

Murphy does what she says, by the way.

Bryant also hands Michael Che, who she declares she’s going to “smang” later on, her number, which she takes from her notably tiny-sized purse, similar to the Valentino micro-bag Lizzo donned on the red carpet at the American Music Awards in November.

After all this, when Bryant’s colleagues spot her on top of the desk, they declare she must be “still Lizzo-ing” and question how Lizzo would feel about it. She loves it, of course.

As does the internet. While the segment was cut for time from the live show, it has been gaining applause online with Twitter declaring the sketch “tremendous”, “gold” and questioning why it was cut.

At the end of the sketch, Bryant asks Lizzo whether she ever feels like she is only 90% that bitch? To which Lizzo responds: “No.” 

We wouldn’t expect anything less, and hey, if Bryant is anything to go by, maybe we could all do with a little more “Lizzo-ing”. 

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Jessica Rapana

Jessica Rapana is a journalist based in London, and enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content. She is especially fond of news, health, entertainment and travel content, and drinks coffee like a Gilmore Girl.

Recommended by Jessica Rapana

People

Lizzo just revealed what it’s like to match with A-listers on celebrity Tinder

The most prolific man on the app is Matthew Perry, aka Chandler from Friends.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Lizzo just shared a vital lesson on the three steps to self-love

Her words will help you appreciate yourself, no matter what.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
People

Lizzo just spoke about her depression on Instagram - here's why that's important

“Sad af today. But this too shall pass," the singer wrote.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Stylist Daily