Lizzo hits the nail on the head about the fear we’re all feeling right now
- Hollie Richardson
Lizzo has given the best advice on how to combat the “fear” and “uncertainty” that many of us are feeling right now.
To describe the start of this new decade as “rocky” would be one hell of an understatement. Within 2020’s first couple of weeks, we’ve been inundated with international bad news, including the ongoing tragic wildfires in Australia and rising tensions in foreign relations. So it’s perhaps understandable if people are feeling quite anxious right now.
But positivity mega-force Lizzo is here to share the best tips for combatting the “fear” and “uncertainty” that is so palpable.
Speaking to Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Lizzo explained: “It just feels like there’s one tragedy on top of another, lots of fear right now and uncertainty in the world. It’s been a rough start to the year and I think we all need to dance, we all need to smile.”
The singer has been hands-on in helping the bushfire situation in Australia, where she is currently touring. She took some time out from her gigs to visit a foodbank, where she helped volunteers pack food hampers. Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: “Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support.”
Last week, Lizzo perfectly articulated the highs and lows many of us continue to experience in this new decade.
In a candid Instagram post, she wrote: “This decade is off to a soul shaking start. These extreme highs and lows are like a rollercoaster and we are all strapped in, helplessly waiting for the next loop. I can’t help but to feel connected to everyone… can you?
“From what I’ve seen lately—the jokes, the memes, the grieving, the hopelessness as our planet heads to a fever— it’s like we’re all crying out hoping somebody hears us. I pray you feel seen and I pray your voice is heard because that’s precisely the tool we need if we’re going to make it through this.”
She added: “It’s time to speak up but most importantly show up. Our collective heavy hearts are searching for the light in this world.. it’s there, but we have to march through the darkness to reach it. Every act of love is an act of defiance to hate. How will you love today?”
So, what can we do to help the world today, especially regarding the Australia fires?
We’ve rounded up five ways to do your bit for the people, places and animals affected by Australia’s bushfires. And here are the celebrities raising money to help. We’ve also gathered 14 expert tips to help you stay calm when the world’s headlines trigger your anxiety.
But maybe the best way to start your day is to follow Lizzo’s advice: smile and dance.
