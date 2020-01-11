Lizzo hits the nail on the head about the fear we’re all feeling right now

Speaking to Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Lizzo explained: “It just feels like there’s one tragedy on top of another, lots of fear right now and uncertainty in the world. It’s been a rough start to the year and I think we all need to dance, we all need to smile.”

The singer has been hands-on in helping the bushfire situation in Australia, where she is currently touring. She took some time out from her gigs to visit a foodbank, where she helped volunteers pack food hampers. Sharing the news on their Facebook account, they wrote: “Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support.”