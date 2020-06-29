It came as little surprise when Lizzo, aka everyone’s favourite singing, dancing, flute-playing artist, won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at this year’s (virtual) BET Awards.

Beating the likes of Beyoncé, H.E.R, Jhene Aiko, Kehlani, and Summer Walker to the title, Lizzo was understandably moved by her success.

“Thank you so much BET and thank you to all the wonderfully talented, beautiful Black women that I share this category with,” she said.

“Beyoncé, thank you for everything that you’ve done for Black culture.”