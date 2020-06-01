George Floyd murder: Lizzo’s emotional video about US protests reminds us “the real story is not being told”
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
“Black people are tired,” says Lizzo tearfully. “We are so tired.”
In the USA, people are continuing to protest against police brutality, systemic racism, and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with many defying curfews amid rising anger and frustration at the repeated failure of America’s policing system.
Now, in an emotionally-charged Instagram Live session, Lizzo has relayed information about what’s happening in Minneapolis from people who are actually in the community.
“What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that’s happening in that city is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarised police,” shared the singer, who has roots in Minneapolis.
“There are people coming from the south, there are white supremacist terrorist groups coming from the south, patrolling the streets, shooting people.”
In the Instagram Live, which was watched by some 10,000 people, Lizzo continued: “It’s never black people, it’s always white people using the term ‘race war’… we don’t want that shit.
“We want what we’ve always wanted from the beginning of being in this fucking country, the same right that all these other people have. It’s not this difficult.”
And, wiping tears from her eyes, the singer insisted: “It’s not that hard to see. The people that don’t see it don’t want to see it. I don’t have sympathy for people who don’t see it anymore.
“[Because] black people are tired. We are so tired.”
Going on to explain that “this isn’t a political issue,” Lizzo said (as per Billboard): “I’m tired of putting myself in danger. And it’s not danger from the protesters, [it’s] danger from the police who don’t value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars.”
Here, Lizzo is of course referring to the fact that, on Sunday, a tanker truck appeared to charge at full speed into a throng of protesters in Minneapolis. Thankfully, nobody was injured.
According to the sheriff’s office, Bogdan Vechirko is now being held at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault.
“This isn’t a political issue,” Lizzo continued. “The issue is in politics, but it’s not a political issue. It’s so much deeper than politics.
“It’s in the veins of this country… there is racism running through its veins.”
Emotionally, she implored her fans to “follow some people in Minneapolis. Because the real story is not being told fully.”
In a separate post shared on her Instagram feed, Lizzo has urged her followers to donate to the following charities:
“To help bail out protestors.”
“To help rebuild the community.”
Tell Minneapolis City Council To Defund The Police
“To help Black Vision Collective’s initiative to defund MPD.”
“We Love You Minneapolis,” Lizzo added. “Rest in power George Floyd.”
To find out more about how you can be a better ally in the fight against racism, read our article here.
Images: Getty