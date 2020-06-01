In the USA, people are continuing to protest against police brutality, systemic racism, and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with many defying curfews amid rising anger and frustration at the repeated failure of America’s policing system.

Now, in an emotionally-charged Instagram Live session, Lizzo has relayed information about what’s happening in Minneapolis from people who are actually in the community.

“What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that’s happening in that city is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarised police,” shared the singer, who has roots in Minneapolis.