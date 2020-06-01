People

George Floyd murder: Lizzo’s emotional video about US protests reminds us “the real story is not being told”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Lizzo stands with her hands on her hips against a graphic background

“Black people are tired,” says Lizzo tearfully. “We are so tired.”

In the USA, people are continuing to protest against police brutality, systemic racism, and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, with many defying curfews amid rising anger and frustration at the repeated failure of America’s policing system.

Now, in an emotionally-charged Instagram Live session, Lizzo has relayed information about what’s happening in Minneapolis from people who are actually in the community.

“What they just told me is at this point all the violence, the majority of the violence that’s happening in that city is coming from the KKK and the heavily militarised police,” shared the singer, who has roots in Minneapolis.

“There are people coming from the south, there are white supremacist terrorist groups coming from the south, patrolling the streets, shooting people.”

You may also like

George Floyd protests: Jameela Jamil underlines the big problem with that “not all cops” line

In the Instagram Live, which was watched by some 10,000 people, Lizzo continued: “It’s never black people, it’s always white people using the term ‘race war’… we don’t want that shit.

“We want what we’ve always wanted from the beginning of being in this fucking country, the same right that all these other people have. It’s not this difficult.”

And, wiping tears from her eyes, the singer insisted: “It’s not that hard to see. The people that don’t see it don’t want to see it. I don’t have sympathy for people who don’t see it anymore.

“[Because] black people are tired. We are so tired.”

Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the killing of George Floyd on 26 May 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Going on to explain that “this isn’t a political issue,” Lizzo said (as per Billboard): “I’m tired of putting myself in danger. And it’s not danger from the protesters, [it’s] danger from the police who don’t value me. Danger of the white supremacist groups who are shooting at people, who are running people over with their cars.”

Here, Lizzo is of course referring to the fact that, on Sunday, a tanker truck appeared to charge at full speed into a throng of protesters in Minneapolis. Thankfully, nobody was injured.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bogdan Vechirko is now being held at Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of assault.

You may also like

George Floyd killed by white police: the politics of mourning black lives on Instagram

“This isn’t a political issue,” Lizzo continued. “The issue is in politics, but it’s not a political issue. It’s so much deeper than politics.

“It’s in the veins of this country… there is racism running through its veins.”

Emotionally, she implored her fans to “follow some people in Minneapolis. Because the real story is not being told fully.”

In a separate post shared on her Instagram feed, Lizzo has urged her followers to donate to the following charities:

Minnesota Freedom Fund

“To help bail out protestors.”

We Love Lake Street

“To help rebuild the community.”

Tell Minneapolis City Council To Defund The Police

“To help Black Vision Collective’s initiative to defund MPD.”

You may also like

George Floyd killing: why you must stop saying you’re “shocked” over George Floyd’s death

“We Love You Minneapolis,” Lizzo added.  “Rest in power George Floyd.”

To find out more about how you can be a better ally in the fight against racism, read our article here.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

People

Jameela Jamil is sick of celebrities “gaslighting” people over police brutality

“Until we see appropriate justice served to the MURDERING, abusive bad cops, I just don’t feel like hearing about the good cops.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Billie Eilish calls out “all lives matter” supporters in powerful Instagram post

The singer used her platform to raise awareness in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Why you must stop saying you’re “shocked” over George Floyd’s death

It’s all too easy, as someone who benefits from white privilege, to express shock and dismay over the killing of George Floyd.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Beyonce calls for change in a powerful video message – this is how you can help

The singer feels “broken and disgusted” by the George Floyd’s death.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Opinion

Black Lives Matter protests: “I can’t bring myself to post a photo of George Floyd on Instagram”

Why one woman is struggling to mourn another black person killed by a white police officer on social media.

Posted by
Jazmin Kopotsha
Published